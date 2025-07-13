Sports

Ordaz and Bouanga score as Los Angeles FC beats Dallas 2-0

Nathan Ordaz and Denis Bouanga scored in the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 4:36PM

LOS ANGELES — Nathan Ordaz and Denis Bouanga scored in the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (9-5-5) limited Dallas to one shot on goal, and Hugo Lloris made the stop.

Bouanga picked up an assist when Ordaz scored in the 31st minute. Bouanga made it 2-0 with his 10th goal of the season right before halftime.

It was the second consecutive shutout for LAFC, which beat Colorado 3-0 on Wednesday.

Maarten Paes made seven saves for Dallas (5-10-6), tying his season high.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. LAFC visits Minnesota United, and Dallas visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

