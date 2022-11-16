HOUSTON — Max Abmas scored 16 points as Oral Roberts beat Texas Southern 82-64 on Tuesday night.

Abmas added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-2). DeShang Weaver finished 7 of 9 from the field to add 15 points. Connor Vanover was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Davon Barnes led the Tigers (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Texas Southern also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks from John Walker III. In addition, PJ Henry had 11 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts plays Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist at home, and Texas Southern visits Houston on Wednesday.

___

