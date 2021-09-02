MADISON, Wis. — In-person oral arguments will resume in the state Supreme Court next week.
Arguments are slated to begin the morning of Sept. 9 with a case involving setting deadlines for jury trials in mental health commitments.
The session will mark the first time the justices have heard oral arguments in the court's state Capitol hearing room since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Wisconsin.
Court officials say the arguments will be open to the public. Workers will clean the chamber and spectators may wear face masks or face shields. Justices can choose to have Plexiglass barriers set up around them.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Death toll tops 30 after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast
A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than two dozen people in their homes and cars.
Nation
What to know about the new Texas abortion law
The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions is the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades, and Republicans in other states are already considering similar measures.
Local
Higher manslaughter count added against officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright
Kimberly Potter now stands charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Local
Judge hears new arguments over ballot language for Minneapolis policing, public safety proposal
The judge hearing the case faces a tight deadline for making a decision. Early voting begins in just over two weeks.
Local
Another Republican says don't sue UW over COVID-19 policies
A second Republican lawmaker says he doesn't support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols, deepening an intra-party squabble over whether the Legislature should take control of the system's mitigation policies.