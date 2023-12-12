Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), down $12.81 to $102.32.

The software maker's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS), down $1.41 to $47.49.

The toy maker behind Play-Doh and My Little Pony is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), down $2.35 to $111.46.

The hotel operator is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal were rebuffed.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX), up $5.13 to $15.61.

AstraZeneca is buying the vaccine maker for about $838 million.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), up 80 cents to $28.11.

The digital media company is buying Hivestack for up to $125 million.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN), up $7.23 to $228.83.

Pfizer said it has all the regulatory approvals needed to close its buyout of the biotechnology company.

Grocery Outlet (GO), down $2.04 to $27.70.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products said its longtime chief financial officer, Charles Bracher, will step down next year.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 44 cents to $4.18.

The electric vehicle company said its chief financial officer, Sherry House, resigned.