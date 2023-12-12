Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Oracle Corp. (ORCL), down $12.81 to $102.32.
The software maker's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Hasbro Inc. (HAS), down $1.41 to $47.49.
The toy maker behind Play-Doh and My Little Pony is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce.
Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), down $2.35 to $111.46.
The hotel operator is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal were rebuffed.
Icosavax Inc. (ICVX), up $5.13 to $15.61.
AstraZeneca is buying the vaccine maker for about $838 million.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), up 80 cents to $28.11.
The digital media company is buying Hivestack for up to $125 million.
Seagen Inc. (SGEN), up $7.23 to $228.83.
Pfizer said it has all the regulatory approvals needed to close its buyout of the biotechnology company.
Grocery Outlet (GO), down $2.04 to $27.70.
The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products said its longtime chief financial officer, Charles Bracher, will step down next year.
Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 44 cents to $4.18.
The electric vehicle company said its chief financial officer, Sherry House, resigned.