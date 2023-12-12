Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., down $14.32 to $100.81.

The software maker's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Hasbro Inc., down 52 cents to $48.37.

The toy maker behind Play-Doh and My Little Pony is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce.

Choice Hotels International Inc., down $2.21 to $111.60.

The hotel operator is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal were rebuffed.

Icosavax Inc., up $5.19 to $15.68.

AstraZeneca is buying the vaccine maker for about $838 million.

Perion Network Ltd., up $2.43 to $29.74.

The digital media company is buying Hivestack for up to $125 million.

Seagen Inc., up $7.30 to $228.90.

Pfizer said it has all the regulatory approvals needed to close its buyout of the biotechnology company.

Grocery Outlet, down $1.83 to $27.91.

The company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products said its chief financial officer, Charles Bracher, will step down next year.

Lucid Group Inc., down 39 cents to $4.22.

The electric vehicle company said its chief financial officer, Sherry House, resigned.