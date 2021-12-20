Software maker Oracle is buying electronic medical records company Cerner in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion.
Oracle will pay $95 per Cerner share and the deal is expected to close next year.
Hospitals and physicians offices use Cerner software to record and share health and medical data. The companies said Monday that Cerner systems running on the Oracle Gen2 Cloud will be available 24 hours a day, every day, with the goal of having zero unplanned downtime.
Cerner, based in Kansas City, Missouri, will become a unit of Oracle.
Shares of Oracle Corp., which is based in Austin, Texas, fell more than 2.8% in morning trading.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste
Retail giant Walmart illegally dumps more than 1 million batteries, aerosol cans of insect killer and other products, toxic cleaning supplies, electronic waste, latex paints and other hazardous waste into California landfills each year, state prosecutors alleged Monday in a lawsuit that the company labeled "unjustified."
Business
Jury gets case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial
The fate of Ghislaine Maxwell is now squarely in the hands of a jury.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Monday
Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy.
Business
Ball, Occidental fall; Verso, Bluerock Residential rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Business
Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters
Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy.