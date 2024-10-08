Oprah Winfrey selects Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir as her next book club selection

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley, who was just 42 when he died suddenly in 1977 at Graceland, while young Lisa Marie was in the house. In preparing her memoir, she had recorded ''story after story about smashing golf carts together in the yards of Graceland, about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs, just the two of them. About getting dragged screaming out of the bathroom as she ran toward his body on the floor,'' according to the publisher, Random House.