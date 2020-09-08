MOSCOW – Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opposition leader in Belarus who vanished Monday in what her supporters said was a kidnapping by security agents, reappeared overnight at her country’s southern border with Ukraine.

But an elaborate operation aimed at forcing her to leave Belarus fell apart, according to opposition activists who were at the border with Kolesnikova when she destroyed her passport to make it impossible for Ukraine to admit her.

At a news conference in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Tuesday evening, two Belarusian activists, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, described how they had been seized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on Monday and taken to the border with Ukraine, along with Kolesnikova, by masked security agents who warned that if they did not leave the country they would be jailed indefinitely.

After passing through a Belarusian border checkpoint, they said, Kolesnikova grabbed her passport and started shouting that she was not going anywhere. She tore the passport into small pieces and threw them out of the window.

Rodnenkov and Kravtsov continued on to Ukraine without her. “She climbed out of the car and started walking back toward the Belarus border,” Kravtsov said.

Ukraine’s deputy minister for internal affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, confirmed that authorities in Belarus had planned a “forced expulsion” of Kolesnikova but said the plans were not completed “because this brave woman took action to prevent her movement across the border.” He added that she “remained on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.”

A woman and child watched soberly as police officers detained protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova.

Kolesnikova is a leading member of a coordinating council set up by opponents of Belarus’ embattled president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Her supporters denounced the apparent abduction as the work of Lukashenko’s security forces and a sign that authorities had shifted their strategy in response to nearly a month of protests over a disputed election Aug 9.

Instead of attacking protesters with often savage violence, the security apparatus now seems to be trying to demobilize the opposition movement by picking off its leaders and sending them out of the country.

Lukashenko, in an interview with Russian journalists, gave his own account of events at the border, claiming Kolesnikova had tried to flee Belarus illegally in a car with two fellow activists but had been thrown out of the vehicle on the way to Ukraine. He said Belarusian border officers then arrested her.

He also repeated what has become his favorite pitch for Russian support, asserting that Belarus could not survive without him and “if Belarus collapses today, Russia will be next.”