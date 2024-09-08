Opposition candidate burst into Venezuelan politics just months before being chased into exile

''Let's imagine for a moment the country that is coming,'' he told a crowd of cheering supporters at a rally in La Victoria, a once-thriving industrial city. ''A country in which the president does not insult or see his adversaries as enemies. A country where when you get home from work, you know that your money has value, that when you turn on the switch, there will be electricity, that when you turn on the faucet, there will be water.''