Opinion: The antisemitism my grandparents warned me about has come home

I grew up near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis — a place that once symbolized everything beautiful about this city: community, diversity and a deep sense of belonging. As a little girl, I felt safe here. I felt seen. And now, decades later, I live on the very same street I was raised on. I came home because I believed this city — my city — was still that place.
But today, when I walk down that familiar street with my children, the air feels different. Tense. Heavy. We pass lawn signs accusing Jews like us of being colonizers and oppressors. I hear whispers of Hamas propaganda in cafes and on sidewalks — claims that Jews are “genocidal,” “white,” “wealthy.” My children, who carry the same intergenerational trauma my grandparents carried, are growing up in a neighborhood that no longer feels like home.
The streets where I once felt the most free have become places where we lower our voices, scan faces for safety and wonder — would our neighbors stand up for us? Or would they join the crowd?
My family’s story is rooted in survival. My grandparents fled the Soviet Union — what is now Ukraine — because of rising antisemitism before the Holocaust. My grandfather’s family escaped Romania when being Jewish became unbearable. These weren’t stories in a book — they were the backbone of my identity. I was raised with the knowledge that being Jewish often meant being hunted, hated and displaced. But I was also taught that here — in America, in Minneapolis — that nightmare was behind us.
I believed we were safe.
Until now.