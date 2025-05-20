Opinion: The antisemitism my grandparents warned me about has come home

My family’s story is rooted in survival. My grandparents fled the Soviet Union — what is now Ukraine — because of rising antisemitism before the Holocaust. My grandfather’s family escaped Romania when being Jewish became unbearable. These weren’t stories in a book — they were the backbone of my identity. I was raised with the knowledge that being Jewish often meant being hunted, hated and displaced. But I was also taught that here — in America, in Minneapolis — that nightmare was behind us.