Opinion: Public media is a pillar of our communities. Don’t defund it.

Critics argue that public broadcasting is biased. But year after year, surveys show that PBS is the most trusted source of news in America — more trusted than cable networks, newspapers or social media. And Pew’s recent research showed that twice as many Americans trust NPR as distrust it. Both broadcasters are guided by strict editorial standards and bipartisan governance, and they operate with remarkable efficiency. The entire budget of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversees both PBS and NPR, costs each American about $1.60. That’s less than one cup of coffee a year for an essential public service.