Opinion: Laws safeguarding against discrimination are still needed

One clear example of disparate impact in action is school discipline. In 2023, the U.S. Education and Justice departments reported on unlawful discrimination they found when investigating complaints of mistreatment over the last three presidential administrations. The departments concluded that “discrimination based on race, color, and national origin in student discipline was, and continues to be, a significant concern.” By examining school records and files and conducting interviews, agencies can see that Black students are disproportionately punished compared with their white counterparts, with the discipline being harsher for the same infraction. They also found a higher tendency to call the police when a Black student was involved compared with a white student. By looking at statistically significant differences in outcomes between white and Black students, the government can conclude that discrimination is occurring — even if there is no official written school policy to discipline Black students more harshly.