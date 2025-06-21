PORTICELLO, Italy — Operation to lift the sunken Bayesian superyacht from seabed has been completed.
Operation to lift the sunken Bayesian superyacht from seabed has been completed
Operation to lift the sunken Bayesian superyacht from seabed has been completed.
The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 2:53PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Houthis threaten to resume attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea if Trump administration joins Israel's campaign on Iran
Houthis threaten to resume attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea if Trump administration joins Israel's campaign on Iran.