Operation False Target: How Russia plotted to mix a deadly new weapon among decoy drones in Ukraine

Russia came up with the plan for decoys in late 2022 and codenamed it Operation False Target, according to a person familiar with Russia's drone production who spoke on condition of anonymity because the industry is highly sensitive. The idea was to launch armed drones along with dozens of decoys, sometimes stuffed with rags or foam, and indistinguishable on radar from those carrying real bombs. Ukrainian forces must make split-second decisions about how to expend scarce resources to save lives and preserve critical infrastructure.