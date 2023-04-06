Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 3:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM: RHP Jose Urquidy (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Luis Garcia (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (1-0, 1.50)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Hunter Brown (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.80)

Astros update: The defending World Series champions have reached the ALCS the past six seasons and the World Series four times since 2017, and are playing their first road series after opening the season with a seven-game homestand (3-4). ... In 2022, the Astros were 4-3 after seven games and went 11-10 in April before going 21-8 in May. ... LF Yordan Alvarez, who was third in the AL MVP voting last year, is hitting .348 with two home runs and 10 RBI. ... Manager Dusty Baker, in his 26th season as an MLB manager, ranks ninth in MLB history on the manager's career victory list with 2,096. ... 2B Jose Altuve is expected to be out until June because of a fractured right thumb.

Twins update: Coming off a season-opening six-game road trip, the Twins (4-2) open their 63rd season in Minnesota. ... The Twins, who were 0-6 against the Astros in 2022, are looking for their first victory over the Astros since Aug. 8, 2021. ... In the Astros' sweep of a three-game series at Target Field last May, the Twins were outscored 21-3. ... Twins starters have compiled a 1.08 ERA — four earned runs in 33⅓ innings. ... Trevor Larnach, who has hit safely in five of the Twins' six games, is batting .391. Larnach hit .231 in 51 games with the Twins last season.