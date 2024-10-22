Fans eager to see the stage musical adaptation of Prince’s iconic 1984 film “Purple Rain” will have to wait a little longer.
Opening date for pre-Broadway premiere of ‘Purple Rain’ musical in Minneapolis is pushed back
The production is still slated to take place at the State Theatre but in a different season.
Officials at Hennepin Arts, which is presenting the show at Minneapolis’ State Theatre, announced Tuesday that the pre-Broadway world premiere has been pushed back. Originally slotted for next spring, the musical will now run in the fall — Oct. 16-Nov. 16, 2025.
The delay allows more time for “creative development,” officials said in a statement. Current ticket holders, including subscribers, donors and those who purchased tickets during a flash sale, are being notified.
“The schedule itself is literally a pick-up-and-move,” said Hennepin Arts spokesperson Dale Stark. “We have the same number of performances on the same days of the week but just a little later on the calendar.”
Tony winner Jason Michael Webb, who did orchestrations and arrangements for the Michael Jackson musical “MJ,” has been tapped to do the same for “Rain,” with advice from two veteran Prince musicians — drummer Bobby Z and keyboardist Morris Hayes.
The “Rain” creative team also includes Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Appropriate”), who is adapting the story, and director Lileana Blain-Cruz, also a Tony nominee.
This past summer the creative team held a glitzy look-see at the State Theatre with Broadway performers. That preview was attended by thousands of fans, from across the country and world. They listened to excerpts of some of the nine songs on the “Rain” album.
Officials at Hennepin Arts would not comment on the specific reasons for the postponement, and whether it was with script development or something else entirely. But the fact that “Rain” is premiering in Prince’s hometown before a promised Broadway run probably means heightened pressure for the creative team.
“Rain” is backed by Broadway producer Orrin Wolf, who has produced Tony winners “The Band’s Visit” and “Once.” Wolf’s Tony-nominated titles include “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.”
