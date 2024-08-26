Opening ceremony for Paralympics in central Paris aims to reshape views of disabilities

The ceremony will also see the athletes parade down a section of the Champs-Elysees, Paris's most iconic avenue, and special efforts have been made to ensure accessibility. The traditional cobblestones have been temporarily covered with a thin layer of asphalt to accommodate wheelchair users. That asphalt layer will be removed after the end of the Paralympic Games, on Sept. 8, said Thierry Reboul, who oversees all Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies.