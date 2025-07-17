OpenAI's advisory board calls for continued and strengthened nonprofit oversight

OpenAI should continue to be controlled by a nonprofit because the artificial intelligence technology it is developing is ''too consequential'' to be governed by a corporation alone.
That is the message from an advisory board convened by OpenAI to give it recommendations about its nonprofit structure — delivered in a report released Thursday, along with a sweeping vision for democratizing AI and reforming philanthropy.
''We think it's too important to entrust to any one sector, the private sector or even the government sector,'' said Daniel Zingale, the convener of OpenAI's nonprofit commission and a former adviser to three California governors. ''The nonprofit model allows for what we call a common sector,'' that facilitates democratic participation.
The recommendations are not binding on OpenAI, but the advisory commission, which includes the labor organizer Dolores Huerta, offers a framework that may be used to judge OpenAI in the future, whether or not they adopt it.
In the commission's view, communities that are already feeling the impacts of AI technologies should have input on how they are developed, including how data about them is used. But there are currently few avenues for people to influence tech companies who control much of the development of AI.
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, started in 2015 as a nonprofit research laboratory and has since incorporated a for-profit company with a valuation that has grown to $300 billion. The company has tried to change its structure since the nonprofit board ousted its CEO Sam Altman in Nov. 2023. He was reinstated days later and continues to lead OpenAI.
It has run into hurdles escaping its nonprofit roots, including scrutiny from the attorney generals in California and Delaware, who have oversight of nonprofits, and a lawsuit by Elon Musk, an early donor to and founder of OpenAI.
Most recently, OpenAI has said it will turn its for-profit company into a public benefit corporation, which must balance the interests of shareholders and its mission. Its nonprofit will hold shares in that new corporation, but OpenAI has not said how much.