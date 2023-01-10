More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Man on 9th floor threw dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
Open Arms Minnesota celebrates new space with 'bread cutting'
Open Arms Minnesota, the nonprofit that provides free meals to seriously ill Minnesotans and Wisconsinites, opened its second building in St. Paul to increase the number of meals it can serve.
Eagles poisoned but on the mend
The $20,000 bill for the eagles' care at the U Raptor Center was covered by a special fundraiser, but the staff who cared for the birds are urging more care for wildlife.
Blues shut out Wild 3-0
The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Gophers men's hockey beats St. Cloud State
The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team beat St. Cloud State 2-1 in overtime on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Protestors storm Brazilian capitol
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, January 8, 2023.