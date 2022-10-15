Senior officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have offered a variety of explanations for last week's decision to reduce their collective production target.

The most common is that the organization is being "proactive and preemptive" ahead of a possible downturn in the global business cycle and petroleum consumption.

Uncertainty surrounding the economy and oil market was cited in the group's Oct. 5 news release announcing production targets would be cut by 2 million barrels per day with effect from November.

Other comments from ministers and officials in recent weeks have focused on the need to balance production and consumption, avoid an unplanned increase in inventories, boost investment or preserve spare capacity.

Some of these arguments are stronger than others. But the idea of holding some capacity in reserve so output can be increased during some future emergency is based on faulty logic, especially when inventories are already low.

In trying to keep inventories low through the cycle, OPEC+ risks worsening any global recession, and overtightening the market during the next upturn.

Inventories and spare capacity are alternative shock absorbers dampening short-term price swings caused by unanticipated changes in production or consumption.

If consumption is unexpectedly strong, or there is a sudden loss of output caused by sanctions, sabotage or accident, the first impact is a depletion of inventories or call on unused capacity.

Conversely, if demand disappoints, or supply grows faster than forecast, the first impact is inventory accumulation or idling of additional capacity.

Inventories and spare capacity are in some sense substitutes for each other.

The problem is that petroleum inventories around the world have already depleted to the lowest levels for more than a decade:

U.S. petroleum inventories including the strategic reserve have depleted in 86 of the last 118 weeks by a total of 480 million barrels and are at the lowest seasonal level since 2004.

U.S. distillate stocks have depleted in 69 of the last 118 weeks by a total of 66 million barrels and are at the lowest seasonal level since weekly records began in 1982. On a monthly basis, stocks fell to the lowest seasonal level since 1996, and before that 1954, in July, the most recent month for which data is available.

European distillate inventories have fallen by 122 million barrels over the last two years and are at the lowest seasonal level since 2002.

Singapore distillate stocks have fallen by 9 million barrels since late 2020 and are at the lowest seasonal level since 2006.

Kemp is a columnist for Reuters.