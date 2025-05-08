Ontario begins construction of 1st small reactor as it aims to lead in new nuclear technology

Electricity demand in Ontario is expected to soar by 75% by 2050, primarily due to demand from industry and large data centers. Ontario Power Generation picked a boiling water reactor design from GE Vernova for the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Clarington, Ontario. When constructed, each reactor will provide enough electricity to power 300,000 Toronto homes, at 10% the size and complexity of a traditional boiling water reactor, according to GE Vernova. The first will cost $6.1 billion, along with $1.6 billion in costs for systems and services common to all four, Lecce said. The cost is expected to decline with each subsequent reactor.