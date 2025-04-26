Only about half of Republicans say Trump has focused on the right priorities, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — Many Americans do not agree with President Trump's aggressive efforts to quickly enact his agenda, a new poll finds, and even Republicans are not overwhelmingly convinced that his attention has been in the right place.
Americans are nearly twice as likely to say Trump has been mostly focusing on the wrong priorities as to say he has been focusing on the right ones, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Further, about 4 in 10 Americans say Trump has been a ''terrible'' president in his second term, and about 1 in 10 say he has been ''poor.'' In contrast, about 3 in 10 say he has been ''great or ''good,'' while just under 2 in 10 say he has been ''average.''
Most haven't been shocked by the drama of Trump's first 100 days. About 7 in 10 U.S. adults say the first few months of Trump's second term have been mostly what they expected, and only about 3 in 10 say the Republican president's actions have been mostly unexpected.
But that does not mean they are pleased with how those opening months have gone.
In fact, Democrats seem even unhappier with the reality of the second Trump term than before he was sworn in on Jan. 20. About three-quarters of Democrats say Trump is focused on the wrong topics and about 7 in 10 think he has been a ''terrible'' president so far. That is an increase from January, when about 6 in 10 anticipated that he would be ''terrible.''
Rahsaan Henderson, a Democrat from California, said ''it has been one of the longest 100 days I've ever had to sit through.''
''I think the next four years will be a test of seeing who can resist the most and continue defying whatever he's trying to do, since he defies everything, including the Supreme Court,'' said Henderson, 40.