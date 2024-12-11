WASHINGTON — Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter: AP-NORC poll.
Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter: AP-NORC poll
Only about 2 in 10 Americans approve of President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter: AP-NORC poll.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 12:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law.