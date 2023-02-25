As we go decade by decade deeper into the digital age, annoyances rise and fall, old ones soon replaced by newer ones.

In the 1990s, newly acquired cellphones going off loudly in restaurants drove me nearly crazy. What kept me sane — and civil — was realizing that people were adapting to a new technology and would soon create new rules for conduct. And they did, within a year or two.

Similarly, for several years pop-up ads were the scourge of browsing, until blockers became standard.

The latest annoyance came to my attention last weekend, when I was browsing the internet for a new leather couch and a laptop.

I ventured to one of the major vendor's websites to shop for the laptop and was immediately offered a $100 discount for creating an account, which I did. For the next two days, I was deluged with emails from said vendor every few hours, until I tired of it and unsubscribed.

The couch-buying experience online was exasperating in its own way. While combing the websites of the several major regional furniture chains, nearly every link I clicked on generated a new bot, offering me specials, asking if I wanted to converse with the bot, etc. When I attempted to close the bot's window, I was usually thrown back to the website's homepage, and forced to click back through the menu to the page I'd been viewing. This occurred repeatedly.

Now, I work in the business-to-business-to-consumer space, as an executive recruiter and consultant. I understand the pressure on marketers to raise response rates and turn prospects into customers. But there is a fundamental disconnect in their behavior.

As I read in a blog post recently on a software-as-a-service marketing site, it is critical that marketers distinguish between prospects who are in educational mode vs. buying mode.

Most prospects who approach your website are in educational mode. They are seeking to learn more about your product. If they like what they see, probably after several visits, they may evolve into buyers.

But that takes time — and patience. Successful salespeople know this, and act accordingly.

Any company that reflexively treats people investigating their website as sales to be closed ASAP will inevitably frustrate and lose many of these researching prospects.

The unnamed PC vendor who flooded me with emails lost my business. I have less latitude with the couch.

Isaac Cheifetz, a Twin Cities executive recruiter, can be reached through catalytic1.com.