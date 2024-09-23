Nation

Online overseas ballots for Montana voters briefly didn't include Harris as a candidate

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' name initially didn't appear as a candidate for president on Montana's online absentee voting system for residents who are overseas or serving in the military, the Secretary of State's Office said Monday.

September 23, 2024 at 9:32PM

HELENA, Mont. — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' name initially didn't appear as a candidate for president on Montana's online absentee voting system for residents who are overseas or serving in the military, the Secretary of State's Office said Monday.

The system went live Friday morning. One person had voted when another voter reported Harris' name was not displayed on the electronic system, officials said.

The system was taken offline, the vendor corrected the issue and it was back online by Friday afternoon, said Richie Melby, spokesperson for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. The first voter was notified of the error, Melby said.

The mistake was limited to the Electronic Absentee System. Harris' name will be on printed ballots in Montana, Jacobsen's office said.

