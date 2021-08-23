A bouncer at a Hennepin Avenue dining nightspot has been given a four-year sentence for raping an intoxicated co-worker in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp after offering to drive her home.

Malcolm K. Olatunde, 54, of Maplewood was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty earlier to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault in September 2019 in a ramp on S. 8th Street.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Olatunde will serve about 2⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Olatunde was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count that likely would have led to a longer sentenced upon conviction.

Police and paramedics located the woman down next to a car in the ramp, according to the criminal complaint. Once at the hospital, she said she left her job at Crave about 8:30 the previous night and later went down Hennepin to the Union bar with friends.

She saw Olatunde, who worked on contract as a bouncer at both Crave and Union, the complaint continued. To the best of her memory, the woman explained, she believes she left Union with him. She said he often escorted female employees to their cars or offered rides after bar closing time.

DNA collected from her during a sex assault examination was a match with a sample authorities retrieved from Olatunde, the complaint read.

