One woman's custody battle highlights the challenges facing same-sex couples in China

No DNA testing was done for the case, but Gao wanted to prove that his client was the genetic mother. They provided medical evidence and the opposing side admitted it was his client's egg, but the court didn't want to make a ruling, he said. ''They just said there's no way to prove you're the genetic mother, but even if you had no way to affirm the parent-child relationship, the law actually allows the court to make this judgement," he said.