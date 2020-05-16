One woman is dead and another is hospitalized after a collision in Chisago County on Friday night.

The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. on Interstate 35 near Wyoming. A Cadillac traveling south at high speed rear-ended a Ford Econoline, causing it to roll into a ditch and its driver to be thrown from the vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Econoline driver, 49-year-old Lisa Marie Torell of Braham, died at the scene. Torell was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The Cadillac also veered off the road but stayed upright. Its driver, 52-year-old Christine Ann Risberg of South St. Paul, was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with noncritical injuries.

Risberg had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.