One Tech Tip: Protecting your device privacy when crossing borders

LONDON — Planning an international trip? Travelers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States.
The Canadian government warned travelers in a recent travel advisory that U.S. border agents are entitled to search your electronic devices and ''don't need to provide a reason when requesting a password to open your device.''
Some recent cases have made travelers nervous about their privacy, such as when a Brown University professor with a U.S. visa was deported to Lebanon after border agents found a photo of Hezbollah's leader on her phone.
''While 100% privacy may be impossible in these situations, there are a few things you can easily do that make it much harder for someone to see your private data even with physical access to your device,'' said Patricia Egger, head of security at encrypted service Proton Mail.
Here are tips on protecting your device privacy while travelling:
What should I do before I set off?
Experts say the best strategy is to reduce the amount of information you're carrying while traveling.
If possible, leave your phone at home. If you need one on your trip, borrow a tactic used by corporate executives looking to avoid hackers: get a temporary or ''burner'' device. It can contain just the information you need for your trip. Download anything else from the cloud when you need it.