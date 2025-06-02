One Tech Tip: How to use your smartphone to photograph the Northern Lights

LONDON — People in parts of the U.S. may be able to see Northern lights Monday night — or at least use a smartphone's camera to reveal hints of the aurora not visible to the naked eye.
Space weather forecasters issued a rare, severe solar storm alert on Sunday after the sun let out a huge burst of energy called a coronal mass ejection last week. Another one headed toward Earth on Monday could produce more aurora sightings and with it, more social media posts of the majestic spectacle.
If you plan to head outside after sunset to look for the lights, and photograph them, there are things you can do to make sure you get the best shot. First, though, try to find a quiet, dark area away from light pollution and check the weather forecast — clouds can cover up the aurora borealis.
As for equipment, ideally, you should use a DSLR camera because its manual controls give you lots of control, and a tripod to hold it steady. But many people won't have this sort of equipment. But if you've only got a smartphone, you can still take great photos of the night skies.
Here are some tips on how to shoot the Northern Lights:
A good setup
Before fiddling with your phone, take a few other steps to improve your chances of getting a good shot. First, dim your screen. A bright screen can hurt your night vision and both others nearby.
Even if you don't have a tripod, it's best not to hold your phone with your hands while shooting at night because there's a good chance the picture will turn out blurry. Find something to rest your device against, like a hat, a book or even just the ground.