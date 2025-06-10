One Tech Tip: How to protect your 23andMe genetic data

''There's still other things that they are allowed to do with that data, including, as they mentioned, provide cross context, behavioral or targeted advertising,'' he said. ''So, you know, in a sense, even if they aren't sending your personal data to an advertiser, there's a long line of research that identifies how third parties can re-identify you from de-identified data by looking for patterns in it. And so if they're targeting you with advertisements, for example, based on some information that they have about your genetic data, there's probably a way that other parties could piece together other information they have access to.''