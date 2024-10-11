One Tech Tip: Here's what you need to do before and after your phone is stolen or lost

These services will show your phone's current or last known location on a map, which is also handy if you've just lost track of it somewhere in the house. Apple says even if a phone can't connect to the internet or has been turned off, it can use Bluetooth to ping any nearby Apple devices using the same network behind its AirTags tracking devices. Google says newer Pixel phones can be located ''for several hours'' after they've been turned off using similar technology.