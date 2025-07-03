One Tech Tip: Get the most out of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots with better prompts

LONDON — If you're using ChatGPT but getting mediocre results, don't blame the chatbot. Instead, try sharpening up your prompts.
Generative AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude have become hugely popular and embedded into daily life for many users. They're powerful tools that can help us with so many different tasks.
What you shouldn't overlook, however, is that a chatbot's output depends on what you tell it to do, and how. There's a lot you can do to improve the prompt — also known as the request or query — that you type in.
Here are some tips for general users on how to get higher quality chatbot replies, based on tips from the AI model makers:
Be more specific in your prompt
ChatGPT can't read your mind. You need to give it clear and explicit instructions on what you need it to do.
Unlike a standard Google search, you can't just ask for an answer based on some keywords. And you'll need to do more than just tell it to, say, ''design a logo'' because you'll end up with a generic design. Flesh it out with details on the company that the logo is for, the industry it will be used in and the design style you're going for.
''Ensure your prompts are clear, specific, and provide enough context for the model to understand what you are asking,'' ChatGPT maker OpenAI advises on its help page. ''Avoid ambiguity and be as precise as possible to get accurate and relevant responses.''