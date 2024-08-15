One Tech Tip: Don't want chatbots using your conversations for AI training? Some let you opt out

To opt out of this, go to the Gemini website and click the Activity tab. Click the Turn Off button and from the drop down menu, you can choose to stop recording all future chats or delete all your previous conversations. The company warns that any conversations that have been selected for human review won't be deleted and are stored separately. Whether you choose to turn your activity off or leave it on, Google also says all chats with Gemini will be kept for 72 hours to ''provide the service and process any feedback.''