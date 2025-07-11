One Tech Tip: 'Click-to-cancel' is over, but there are other ways to unsubscribe

NEW YORK — A ''click-to-cancel'' rule, which would have made it easier for consumers to end unwanted subscriptions, has been blocked by a federal appeals court days before it was set to go into effect. But there are ways to end those subscriptions and memberships, even if they take some work.
The rule would also have required companies to disclose when free trials and promotional offers would end and let customers cancel recurring subscriptions as easily as they started them. But even without the new federal guidance, here are some ways to stay on top of subscription and membership fees.
Use calendar reminders and regularly review your bills
Experts at the Consumer Federation of America recommend setting calendar reminders for whenever a free trial period ends, to alert yourself to cancel promotional offers before the real recurring costs kick in. The auto-enrollment process, in which the company does not remind the consumer via email that a trial is about to end and higher monthly payments will begin, was also at the heart of the FTC's rule.
''No subscription business model should be structured to profit from a gauntlet-style cancellation process," said Erin Witte, Director of Consumer Protection for the Consumer Federation of America, in a statement on the click-to-cancel rule.
Regularly reviewing your credit card and debit card bills can also help you keep track of any recurring charges — including price increases you may have missed or that you didn't anticipate when trying out a new membership or subscription.
Know the terms and conditions of a given subscription
''Companies make it easy for consumers to click to sign up and easy for the companies to automatically withdraw funds from consumers' accounts,'' said Shennan Kavanagh, Director of Litigation at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) in a statement on the FTC's click-to-cancel rule. ''People should not (have to) spend months trying to cancel unwanted subscriptions.''