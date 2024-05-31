One police officer, 2 civilians and shooter dead, another officer hurt in south Minneapolis shooting
A 28-year-old Minneapolis officer has died and another is reported to be in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening in south Minneapolis, sources said. Four other people also were said to have been hit by gunfire, following a chaotic scene.
May 30, 2024 — 12:00am
