MIAMI — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.
Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren't immediately identified.
Officials didn't immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Stanford University president announces resignation over concerns about his research
The president of Stanford University said Wednesday he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found ''serious flaws'' in five scientific papers on subjects such as brain development in which he was the principal author.
Nation
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison, one of the longest among hundreds of Jan. 6 riot cases.
Sports
Northwestern's hazing 'devastating' for athletes of color, ex-players say
Allegations of hazing in Northwestern's athletic programs broadened Wednesday as attorneys said male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant that coaches knew it was happening.
Sports
'Too much foot-dragging' over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says
A Maryland official on a powerful state board said Wednesday there's ''too much foot-dragging'' between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team's lease at Camden Yards, and he urged the parties to ''get this damn thing done.''
Nation
Convicted fraudster who had sentence commuted by Trump is now facing new charges
A New Jersey man who was twice convicted of defrauding investors out of $230 million and whose lengthy prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump is once again facing fraud charges, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday.