A person was killed at a Minneapolis bar on Wednesday night, according to police.
A spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the homicide in an email message. He identified the location as 328 West Broadway Ave., which is the address of the 4th Street Saloon.
No other details were immediately released. The bar is on Broadway just west of where it crosses over Interstate 94, on the city's North Side.
Footage from a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a heavy police presence outside the bar after sunset on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
New census data is the deepest look yet at Minnesota's racial and ethnic diversity
Community leaders and policymakers hope the new detail will help them better serve subgroups.
Minneapolis
One person killed at Minneapolis bar
Minneapolis police released few details Wednesday night, but confirmed a homicide at the North Side bar near the intersection of I-94 and Broadway Ave.
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court: Jury must decide truth of Facebook post accusing sexual assault
At the heart of the case is a 2020 Facebook post accusing a Minneapolis dance instructor of sexual assault.
Local
Stillwater prison water is safe to drink, health department says
Men who have been incarcerated at Stillwater say water runs brown in the summer. The Department of Corrections has pledged action.
Local
Federal labor ruling backs Mercy doctors' union vote
Doctors say the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic motivated the union drive to gain more control inside the hospital.