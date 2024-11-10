One person is dead after a shooting at Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Homecoming Week at Tuskegee University in Alabama was marred early Sunday by a shooting that left one person dead, school officials said.
Homecoming Week at Tuskegee University in Alabama was marred early Sunday by a shooting that left one person dead, school officials said.
By The Associated Press
The victim of the shooting was not a university student, but some of those who were injured were.
''The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,'' the statement said.
The shooting occurred on campus and happened as the historically Black university's 100th Homecoming Week was winding down.
''The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents,'' the statement said.
A person who answered the phone at the office of Tuskegee's police chief said no other information was available.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
