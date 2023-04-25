Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Gunfire in Brooklyn Center proved fatal for one person earlier this week, officials said.

Officers responded to gunfire about 8:50 p.m. Sunday to the 7200 block of N. Unity Avenue and located a male down in the street, police said.

He was taken by ambulance and died at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to police. The victim's name and age have yet to be disclosed.

Police have not addressed a possible motive, nor have they announced any arrests.