Gunfire in Brooklyn Center proved fatal for one person earlier this week, officials said.
Officers responded to gunfire about 8:50 p.m. Sunday to the 7200 block of N. Unity Avenue and located a male down in the street, police said.
He was taken by ambulance and died at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to police. The victim's name and age have yet to be disclosed.
Police have not addressed a possible motive, nor have they announced any arrests.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
One person fatally shot in Brooklyn Center
Police arrived to find the victim down in the street Monday night.
Local
St. Paul's Walker West Music Academy to expand earlier than expected, thanks to $2.5M loan
Model Cities is providing the funding to purchase the former Wilder Foundation site.
Variety
Rapper Desiigner accused of exposing himself while on flight from Tokyo to Twin Cities
He is best known for his debut single "Panda," which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.
Local
Minnesota's high school graduation rates rebounded in 2022. Look up your school's results
Four-year completion rate nears prepandemic high, plus three more takeaways and charts.
Business
Small Minnesota town braces for economic shock if a pork plant buyer doesn't emerge
By early June, HyLife plans to close its factory in Windom. Unless a buyer emerges, more than 1,000 workers will be out of a job. Many in town are wondering what's next.