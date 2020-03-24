A man was killed when a masked gunman broke into a duplex in Minneapolis' near-North neighborhood and shot him during an apparent home invasion robbery Monday evening, according to police and witnesses.

The incident began about 6:54 p.m. when police received a 911 call from a person who said they were hiding out in a bathroom because someone had broken into their home in the 1400 block of N. 17th Avenue, according to scanner traffic. A short time later, another 911 call came through, this time from a neighbor, who said they had seen a woman running out of the house calling for help, then heard a gunshot ring out from inside the property, according to the scanner traffic.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound, a department spokesman said. Detectives believe that the shooter and the victim knew each other, said John Elder the spokesman, without elaborating further.

Another person was assaulted at the home, but was not taken to the hospital.

No one had been arrested as of Monday evening.

Libor Jany