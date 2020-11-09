JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person has died in a house fire in Janesville.
Firefighters were called to a single-family home just after midnight Monday for a report of a porch on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the house on fire and one person who had not been accounted for.
As firefighters began to extinguish the flames, they found the resident and pulled the victim from the burning home. Authorities determined the resident had fatal injuries, WKOW-TV reported.
After the fire was extinguished firefighters conducted another search, but found no additional victims.
Officials said the fire caused about $90,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
