One of three children critically injured in an apartment fire in Cannon Falls last week has died.

Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson, who was 10 months old, died Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office. She died of smoke inhalation, officials said.

After being rescued from a burning 12-unit apartment building Wednesday, Seqouyah and two other children — a toddler and a 7-year-old, according to Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick — were airlifted from Cannon Falls to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.

There were no updates on their conditions as of Sunday. All three children had been placed in medically induced comas Thursday morning, Cannon Falls police said.

Their mother, who was injured trying to rescue the children, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.