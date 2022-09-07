One of three people on a pedal boat drowned after it sank on a southwestern Minnesota lake, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon on Pearl Lake, located roughly 12 miles southwest of Jackson and just north of the Iowa border, said Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken.

The boat occupant who died was Dominique Jones, 23, the sheriff said. His online obituary said he was from Jackson and previously lived in Fayetteville, N.C.

Jones and two other people were on the two-person pedal boat when it started to take on water around 12:10 p.m., the sheriff said.

Two of the three swam to shore, but Jones remained underwater, according to Haken.

A rider on a jet ski went to Jones' aid but could not find him. Search personnel recovered Jones' body shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff said.