Frosty Morning

Sunday morning was one of the coldest mornings of the season for many in the Twin Cities. I looked at my garden this morning and it was covered in frost. Just about everything got hit hard, including my zinnias. It's a bittersweet time of the year, when all the plants that you've worked so hard to keep happy and healthy during the summer begin to fade away. Time to clean the garden and plant bulbs for the spring!

Frosty AM Sunday

Here's a look at some of the coldest readings around the region, includin parts of northwestern Wisconsin. Note that some of the coldest readings were in the lower 20s.

Minnesota Crop Update

"Dry weather and above average temperatures advanced crop maturity and harvest progress during the week ending September 27, 2020, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Field activities included harvesting corn for grain, soybeans, corn for silage, potatoes, sugarbeets, sunflowers, and dry beans. Topsoil moisture condition rated to 3% very short, 12% short, 79% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 10% short, 80% adequate and 7% surplus. Corn for grain had reached maturity on 85% of the acres, 22 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the 5- year average. The corn for grain harvest started and was 6% complete. This is 17 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 24%. Corn harvested for silage reached 91% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of normal. Corn condition improved slightly to 78% good to excellent. Soybean acres were 90% dropping leaves, 15 days ahead of last year and one week above average. Soybeans were 31% harvested, 20 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of average. Soybean condition improved slightly to 77% good to excellent. Sunflowers were 7% harvested, 26 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of normal. Sunflower condition remained at 76% good to excellent. The potato harvest was 68% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of normal. Eighteen percent of the sugarbeet acres have been harvested with condition remaining at 93% good to excellent. Dry beans dropping leaves was nearly complete at 97%. The dry bean harvest was 71% compete, 26 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind average. Pasture condition increased slightly to 57% good to excellent."

Fall Color Peaking Across Parts of the State

Fall colors continue across the state with beautiful displays of yellows, oranges and reds now showing up around the Twin Cities. Reports from the MN DNR suggest that we are about 2 weeks ahead of schedule this year with past peak being reported across parts of the northern MN.

(Image Courtesy: @TNelsonWX)

Minnesota Fall Color Report

Here's the latest MN DNR Fall Color Map, which indicates peak and past peak across the northern half of the state. The southern half of the state is getting close to peak, including the Twin Cities.

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the dayplanner for Monday in the Twin Cities, which shows mild temps returning during the afternoon hours. High should rebound into the mid/upper 60s, which will be slightly above average.

Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Meteogram Monday! The images below show hour to hour weather conditions in the Twin Cities. Note that we'll warm quickly out of the 40s during the morning and into the mid/upper 60s during the afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine, but winds will be an issue, gusting at times close to 30mph - 35mph. Monday Weather Outlook After a cooler than average start to the month of October, temperatures on Monday will return to above average levels. Many locations in Minnesota will warm into the 60s and 70s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Note that some in SW Minnesota and in South Dakota could be close to 80F. It'll be a very breezy day with wind gusts approaching and exceeding 30mph. 70s Return This Week! Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities at this time of the year is in the low/mid 60s, so we'll be well above average this week. Several days could be in the 70s. Below are the weather outlooks for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Milder Week Ahead The first full week of October looks quite a bit warmer than it has been as of late. Note that readings will warm into the 60s and lower 70s, which will actually be above average for this time of the year. Enjoy! Cool & Somewhat Showery Week Ahead. Dry weather looks to persist into the week ahead with only a few isolated showers possible across the far northern reaches of the state. If you have an outdoor chores to attend to, this week looks like the week to do it! Mild, dry and quiet weather should allow for a decent amount of uninterrupted outdoor time. Mostly Dry Week Ahead Here's NOAA WPC precipitation potential through next Saturday morning. Note that much of the state will remain dry. The only place that may see a little rain is in the Arrowhead, but it doesn't look like much. Mostly Dry Month of October? According to NOAA's CPC, much of the Central US looks to remain drier than average through the month of October. The only places that look to remain wetter than average will be southern Florida and folks from the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast of British Columbia. Average First Frost Minneapolis

The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we had our first official frost in the Metro on the morning of October 4th, a little more than a week ahead of normal. Average First Measurable Snow at MSP In case you were wondering, the average first measurable snow (0.1") in the Twin Cities Metro is right around the first week of November. In the last 30 years, the earliest we've seen measurable snow was on October 10th back in 2009. The latest 1st measurable snow of the season happened on November 11th back in 2004. Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Unfortunately, abnormally dry conditions increased from 28% last week to 45% this week, which now includes the Twin Cities. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is -10.00" below average and at their 4th driest start to any year on record (January 1st - October 2nd). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro is pretty close to average for the year thus far.

7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the weather through the 1st full week of October, which shows mostly dry and mild weather in place through the next 5 to 7 days. There could be a couple days this week that get back into the 70s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F average for this time of the year. Next weekend looks even warmer with the potential of an +80F by Sunday?

Extended Temperature Outlook The extended outlook through mid October suggests a mild bias with a number of days in the upper 60s and 70s. We might even get close to 80F a couple of times as we approach mid month. According to the GFS model, it looks like temps drop again during the 2nd half of the month. Stay tuned. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from October 12th - 18th shows warmer than average temps across much of the nation. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities during mid October is around 60F.

