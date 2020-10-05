According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Meteogram Monday! The images below show hour to hour weather conditions in the Twin Cities. Note that we'll warm quickly out of the 40s during the morning and into the mid/upper 60s during the afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine, but winds will be an issue, gusting at times close to 30mph - 35mph.
Monday Weather Outlook
After a cooler than average start to the month of October, temperatures on Monday will return to above average levels. Many locations in Minnesota will warm into the 60s and 70s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Note that some in SW Minnesota and in South Dakota could be close to 80F. It'll be a very breezy day with wind gusts approaching and exceeding 30mph.
70s Return This Week!
Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities at this time of the year is in the low/mid 60s, so we'll be well above average this week. Several days could be in the 70s. Below are the weather outlooks for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
Milder Week Ahead
The first full week of October looks quite a bit warmer than it has been as of late. Note that readings will warm into the 60s and lower 70s, which will actually be above average for this time of the year. Enjoy!
Cool & Somewhat Showery Week Ahead.
Dry weather looks to persist into the week ahead with only a few isolated showers possible across the far northern reaches of the state. If you have an outdoor chores to attend to, this week looks like the week to do it! Mild, dry and quiet weather should allow for a decent amount of uninterrupted outdoor time.
Mostly Dry Month of October?
According to NOAA's CPC, much of the Central US looks to remain drier than average through the month of October. The only places that look to remain wetter than average will be southern Florida and folks from the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast of British Columbia.
Average First Frost Minneapolis
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we had our first official frost in the Metro on the morning of October 4th, a little more than a week ahead of normal.
Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP
The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005!
Drought Update
Extended Temperature Outlook
The extended outlook through mid October suggests a mild bias with a number of days in the upper 60s and 70s. We might even get close to 80F a couple of times as we approach mid month. According to the GFS model, it looks like temps drop again during the 2nd half of the month. Stay tuned.
Extended Temperature Outlook
One of the Best Weeks of 2020?
By Paul Douglas
I don't want to bury the lede: September was 1-3 inches drier than average. Drought is creeping back onto the maps and Minnesota could use a good swig of rainwater right about now. Models suggest significant rain roughly one week from today. Probably not enough moisture to erase a dry autumn, but it may help
In the meantime this may be one of the nicest weeks of 2020 with lukewarm sunshine, gentle breezes, low humidity and fewer bugs. Sunday morning's 32-degree low in the Twin Cities means the official end of the growing season, and most of the skeeters still skittering around out there.
It was the first freezing temperature since April 21 in the metro, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, who says it's the earliest frost we've seen in 17 years, coming 4 days earlier than average. I wouldn't read too much into that.
Waves of western warmth are coming: NOAA's GFS shows at least 60s the next 12 days.
The mercury may hit 80F by Friday. This is the bonus round, the meteorological icing on the cake.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Sunny, windy and milder. Winds: S 15-30. High: 70.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SW 5-10. Low: 51.
TUESDAY: Blue sky with a mild breeze. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 73.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Turning slightly cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 68.
THURSDAY: Still sunny and spectacular. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 43. High: 65.
FRIDAY: Warm sunshine. Lakes becon. Mild sun. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 80.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Put down the phone. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 57. High: 78.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny & humid. Winds pick up. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 77.
This Day in Weather History
October 5th
1963: A heat wave hits part of Minnesota with highs of 98 at Beardsley, 96 at Madison, and 94 at Elbow Lake.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
October 5th
Average High: 63F (Record: 88F set in 2011)
Average Low: 44F (Record: 25F set in 1952)
Record Rainfall: 2.31" set in 1911
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1991
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
October 5th
Sunrise: 7:16am
Sunset: 6:45pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 28 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 4 hour & 9 minutes
Moon Phase for October 5th at Midnight
3.7 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On October 6, 2020, Earth sweeps closer to the red planet Mars than it will again for another 15 years, or until September 2035. At its closest, Mars is about 38.57 million miles (62.07 million km) away on October 6 at 14 hours UTC. For the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada, Mars’ closest approach happens before sunrise October 6, 2020, at 7 a.m. PDT, 6 a.m. Alaskan Time and at 4 a.m. Hawaiian Time. At their historically close approach in 2003. Mars was closer than it had been in some 60,000 years, and it’s now only slightly farther from Earth now than then. On August 27, 2003, Mars was 34.65 million miles (55.76 million km) distant. Mars won’t beat its 2003 performance until until August 28, 2287, when the red planet will be 34.60 miles (55.69 million km) away. Have you seen Mars yet? You can see it easily with the eye alone as the resplendent red “star” in the east every evening, and in the west before dawn. In fact, dazzling Mars is easily the brightest starlike object to light up the evening sky. Only the planet Venus – the 3rd-brightest celestial object, after the sun and moon – beams brighter than Mars. Yet Mars lords over the nighttime from evening until dawn, whereas Venus is relegated to the eastern morning sky."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Monday
The national forecast map shows mostly quiet weather across much of the nation. However, areas of heavy rain will be possible across Florida.
National Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook through the first part of the week, which actually looks pretty quiet across much of the nation. Meanwhile, areas of heavy rain will be possible across southern Florida.
Heavier Rain in the East & Dry in the West
Here's the extended precipitaiton outlook through next weekend. Note that areas of heavy rain will be found along the Gulf Coast, thanks to tropical systems. There also appears to be very heavy rainfall along the West Coast, which is going to be much needed.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that:
"More than 16,500 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 23 major wildfires across the state. While Red Flag conditions have subsided, warm temperatures and low humidity continue to challenge crews’ efforts. Yesterday, firefighters also responded to 27 new wildfires, bringing full containment to all. Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,200 wildfires that have burned well over 4 million acres in California. To date, the total number of fatalities statewide is 31 and over 8,454 structures have been destroyed."
Tropical Update
Wow - look at the map below from NOAA's NHC. Things have really picked up across the Atlantic Basin once again with 2 ongoing Tropical Storms. As of AM Monday, Tropical Storm Gamma and Delta were in place. Delta, at this point, is the most cencering as it is forecat to become a Category 2 Hurricane before landfall along the Gulf Coast later this week or early this weekend.
Tropical Storm Gamma
As of 7AM Monday, Tropical Storm Gamma had sustained winds of 45mph. Note that much of the convection surrounding the storm has subsided significantly. This storm appears to be much weaker now that it was over the weekend.
Tracking Gamma
Gamma will continue to meander near the Yucatan with heavy rains and flash flooding the main concern for locations there. Note that Gamma could be downgraded to a Tropical Depression at some point later this week as well. Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings to continue along the Yucatan Coastline as well.
Tropical Storm Delta
As of 7AM Monday, Tropical Storm Delta had developed in the Atlantic Basin with sustained winds of 40mph. Note that Delta has developed 6 weeks earleir than the only other Delta back in 2005. This storm is expected to become a hurricane as earlier as Wednesday and could make landfall along the US Gulf Coast sometime later this week, possibly near New Orleans. Stay tuned.
Tracking Tropical Storm Delta
Tropical Storm Delta is expected to become a hurricane as earlier as Wednesday and could become a Category 2 storm just before landfall later this week. Note that the Cone of Uncertainty shows a potential US Gulf Coast landfall from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Stay tuned!
Heavy Rains in the Gulf
With 2 Tropical Storms ongoing in the Gulf this week, there could be some serious rainfall potential. Note that Gamma will continue to dump heavy rainfall near the Yucatan, while Delta will bring heavy rainfall potential to the US Gulf Coast later this week & weekend ahead.
Secondary Spike in Mid October?
While the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us (September 10th), there is usually a secondary spikes that happens around mid October. Things are rather quiet in the Atlantic now, but don't let your guard down, things could still get interesting. Stay tuned...
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 8 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Currently, Tropical Storm Gamma and Delta have developed and will be swirling around the Gulf of Mexico this week. By the way, the record number of tropical storm names happened in 2005, when we got to the name Zeta. That season wrapped up in late December 2005 / Early January 2006.
