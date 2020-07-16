St. Paul police were investigating on Wednesday the city’s 18th homicide.

Officers found a man shot in the head about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue N. and Concordia Avenue W. A large crowd had gathered, and a nurse was rendering aid. Paramedics were also on the way, but the man’s injuries were so severe that nothing could be done to save him, police said. He died at the scene.

While bystanders, medics and officers were trying to help the victim, other officers who were responding to the scene saw a gray, four-door sedan driving quickly away from the area, police said. The officers followed the vehicle and found it crashed near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Chatsworth Street N.

A passenger from that vehicle was located and brought to police headquarters for questioning. What role, if any, the vehicle and its occupants played in the shooting is under investigation, police said.

A short time later, a second male gunshot victim arrived at Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. He was treated for injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, police said. It’s believed he was injured during the shooting on Concordia Avenue.

In a separate incident, a woman suffered noncritical injuries during a shooting in Brooklyn Park about 5 p.m. The incident happened in the 6300 block of Zane Avenue N.

Police determined two people were shooting at each other across a street and the woman was an innocent bystander.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.