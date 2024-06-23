ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and five others have been wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting, police said.

Police believe women were fighting in a park when men interfered and drew firearms, according to social media posts from the agency.

The man who died was in his mid-twenties, police said. Five others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released the medical condition of the five survivors, the identity of the man who died, or any additional information.