Nation

One man dead, others burned after neighborhood campfire explodes

A Minnesota neighborhood campfire meant to celebrate the holiday weekend became deadly after an unknown flammable liquid induced exploding flames, killing one man and burning and injuring others.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 31, 2024 at 2:42PM

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Minnesota neighborhood campfire meant to celebrate the holiday weekend became deadly after an unknown flammable liquid induced exploding flames, killing one man and burning and injuring others.

A 53-year-old man died Friday evening as a result of his injuries and a child who sustained serious burns was airlifted to a hospital in Minnesota's Twin Cities, according to county officials.

In total, eight children and adults suffered burns and inhalation injuries from the campfire in French Township, a small lakeside community.

The St. Louis County sheriff’s office said the flammable liquid used to start the fire was not known. An investigation is underway.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Things To Do

A Norwegian princess marries an American self-styled shaman in front of a star-studded audience

Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Märtha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.

Nation

Police use Taser to subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Nation

Catholic diocese sues US government, worried some foreign-born priests might be forced to leave