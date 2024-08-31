One man dead, others burned after neighborhood campfire explodes

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Minnesota neighborhood campfire meant to celebrate the holiday weekend became deadly after an unknown flammable liquid induced exploding flames, killing one man and burning and injuring others.
A Minnesota neighborhood campfire meant to celebrate the holiday weekend became deadly after an unknown flammable liquid induced exploding flames, killing one man and burning and injuring others.
By The Associated Press
A 53-year-old man died Friday evening as a result of his injuries and a child who sustained serious burns was airlifted to a hospital in Minnesota's Twin Cities, according to county officials.
In total, eight children and adults suffered burns and inhalation injuries from the campfire in French Township, a small lakeside community.
The St. Louis County sheriff’s office said the flammable liquid used to start the fire was not known. An investigation is underway.
