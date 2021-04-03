MILWAUKEE — A shooting in Milwaukee late Friday left a 26-year-old man dead and two others hospitalized, police said.
The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened on the city's south side. The 26-year-old man died at the scene, while two other 29-year-old men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Police are investigating the incident as a triple shooting.
In a separate shooting early Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was wounded. Police said he was taken to a hospital and that he was in serious, but stable condition.
