A shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday night left one man dead, continuing a surge in gun violence since the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Aldrich Avenue North about 6:18 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation and reports of shots fired.

Police spokesman John Elder said when officers arrived on scene, they learned the man had been transported in a private vehicle to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died.

The department's homicide team and crime lab canvassed the area for witnesses and collected evidence, Elder said. No suspects had been arrested Tuesday night.

More than 100 people have been shot in the city over the past month, eight of them fatally, according to police.

Tuesday's fatal shooting marks the city's 26th homicide of the year.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth